Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in August

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNNEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 2,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.