Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Caleres Stock Up 5.4 %

CAL opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Caleres by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Caleres by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

