Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,041.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,041 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.34), with a volume of 2278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.82).

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 891.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.41. The firm has a market cap of £195.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,217.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,565.22%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

