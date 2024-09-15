Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 166.4% in August

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 129,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.19.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

