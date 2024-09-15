BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZFD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 28.24%.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

