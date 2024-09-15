Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.3 %

BLDR opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

