Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,988,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 53,270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,442.2 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDWBF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.