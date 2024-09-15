British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 6,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

