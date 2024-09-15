Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Up 149.7% in August

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the August 15th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRUG opened at $1.28 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

About Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Free Report ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

