Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Up 149.7% in August

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 149.7% from the August 15th total of 72,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DRUG opened at $1.28 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Minds Biosciences
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.