Breakwater Investment Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Breakwater Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

