Breakwater Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after buying an additional 515,808 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,697,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 127,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBEU opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

