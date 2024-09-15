Breakwater Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,720,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,817,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $22,916,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

