Breakwater Investment Management Has $1.47 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Breakwater Investment Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 838,923 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

