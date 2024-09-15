Breakwater Investment Management Boosts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $2,714,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $20.43 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

