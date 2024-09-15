Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSDGY remained flat at $25.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Bosideng International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.2148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.27. Bosideng International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.09%.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

