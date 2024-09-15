BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.