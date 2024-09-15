Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,932.59 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,767.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,707.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

