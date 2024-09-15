BNB Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. BNB has a market cap of $80.77 billion and $1.55 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $553.44 or 0.00936968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,018 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,053.9244329. The last known price of BNB is 554.54683169 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2234 active market(s) with $1,358,502,692.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

