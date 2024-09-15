BNB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $555.73 or 0.00929744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $81.10 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,029 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,053.9244329. The last known price of BNB is 554.54683169 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2234 active market(s) with $1,358,502,692.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.