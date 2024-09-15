BNB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $555.73 or 0.00929744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $81.10 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,029 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,053.9244329. The last known price of BNB is 554.54683169 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2234 active market(s) with $1,358,502,692.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

