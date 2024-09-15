Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere Price Performance

Shares of BLSP traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,451,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,025. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

