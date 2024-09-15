BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
BHV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08.
