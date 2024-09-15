BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

