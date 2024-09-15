BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.02. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 76,603 shares changing hands.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
