BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.02. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 76,603 shares changing hands.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

