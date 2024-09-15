BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of MQY opened at $13.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
