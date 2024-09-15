BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after buying an additional 1,900,630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,908. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

