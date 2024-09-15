BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BLE stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.