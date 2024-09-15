BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 119.8% in August

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,952. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUA. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 306,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

