BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 119.8% in August

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
NYSE MUA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,952. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
