BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78. BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

