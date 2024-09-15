BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 16.05 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.57.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

