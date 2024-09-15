BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $13.69.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
