BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,201,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 739,824 shares.The stock last traded at $53.30 and had previously closed at $53.25.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,127,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

