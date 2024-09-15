BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

