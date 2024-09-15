BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BOE opened at $11.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.
