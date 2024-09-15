Beldex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $361.13 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.15 or 0.04000853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00041071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,173,062 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,473,062 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

