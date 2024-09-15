Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €24.72 ($27.16) and last traded at €24.40 ($26.81). 83,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.18 ($26.57).

Befesa Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $976 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.08 and its 200 day moving average is €30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

