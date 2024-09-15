Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.86. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 498,300 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

