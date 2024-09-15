BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDOUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $28.59 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

About BDO Unibank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.