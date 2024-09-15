BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDOUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $28.59 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.
About BDO Unibank
