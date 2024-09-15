BCE Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BCE stock opened at C$48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.28.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.42.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

