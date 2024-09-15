BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.47

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.47 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 130.80 ($1.71). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 2,824,946 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £936.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.97. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

