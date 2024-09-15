Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Buys C$20,022.75 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,022.75.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$6.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6550633 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.35.
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
