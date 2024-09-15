Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.39

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 420975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Baylin Technologies Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

