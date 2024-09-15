Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 336,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

