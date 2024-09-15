Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.