Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 42.4% in August

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Price Performance
BASA stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Basanite
