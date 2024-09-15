Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 42.4% in August

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

BASA stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get Basanite alerts:

About Basanite

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.