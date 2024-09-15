Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $363.74

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.74 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 373.56 ($4.89). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.75), with a volume of 211,701 shares traded.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 363.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.90.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

