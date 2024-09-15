Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
About Banca Mediolanum
