Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.