Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $381.75

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.75 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.45). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 415.60 ($5.43), with a volume of 709,482 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 0.5 %

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 989.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balfour Beatty

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,925,460.97). In related news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 37,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($169,539.06). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,925,460.97). 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.