Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares trading hands.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

