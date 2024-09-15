Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Hits $56.80 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,282,490 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

