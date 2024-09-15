B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 69.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

