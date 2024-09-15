Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $698.42 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.67 or 0.00007809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $698.42 million and $13.76 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,634,180 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,623,809.0735315 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.74234793 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $14,584,970.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

