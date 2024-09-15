AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,085.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,010.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

